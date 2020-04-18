Essential goods worth Rs 59.34 lakh seized: Govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has informed the Karnataka High Court that 10 FIRs have been registered under the Essential Commodities Act and essential goods worth Rs 59.34 lakh have been confiscated. In a statement filed before a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice B V Nagarathna in response to the court’s directions to check hoarding of essential commodities, the state government said that 5,086 inspections have been conducted so far. The state informed the court that they found 351 cases where people were overcharged.

“Instructions have been given to intensify inspections to check hoarding. The situation is being monitored continuously,” the state said. The state has taken action to enforce provisions of the Legal Metrology Act 2009, and the Legal Metrology (Package Commodities) Rules 2011, during the lockdown. Teams from the food and civil supplies, legal metrology and the drugs control departments were constituted to check irregularities regarding the sale of masks and sanitisers.

The state government on March 23, 2020, amended the Karnataka Essential Commodities Licensing Order 1986 to include masks and sanitisers under essential commodities. The state also amended the Karnataka Essential Commodities (Maintenance of Accounts, Display of Prices and Stocks) Order to fix a cap on the prices of commodities. Another notification has been issued under this order on April 4, 2020, wherein the MRP of three ply surgical masks have been notified.

No summer holidays for HC

In view of the decision taken by the Full Court of the Karnataka High Court on April 13, there will be no summer vacations for the High Court as well as all other district and trial courts in the state.

As courts are closed till May 3, hearing on urgent matters will be through video conference on Tuesdays and Fridays between 11 am and 12.30 pm. Meanwhile, summer vacation for the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal has been restricted to two weeks from April 20 to May 2. The vacation for remaining two weeks from May 3 to 15 has been cancelled. In case of urgent matters, a vacation bench will be constituted.

9 firms from state identified for PPEs

The state government has informed the Karnataka High Court that the Centre received a demand for 1.6 crore personal protection equipment (PPE) kits from all states, which includes 5 lakh kits for Karnataka. In a statement filed before a division bench, the state said that it took steps to explore alternative methods of production of protective gear.

According to this statement, the Centre has already identified companies to take up the task, which include Shahi Exports, Arvind Mills, Gokaldas Exports, Karle Exports, Amaryllis Health Care, Gokaldas Images, Texport Syndicate, Texport Overseas and Raymond’s from the state.