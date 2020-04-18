STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Essential goods worth Rs 59.34 lakh seized: Govt

The state informed the court that they found 351 cases where people were overcharged.

Published: 18th April 2020 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has informed the Karnataka High Court that 10 FIRs have been registered under the Essential Commodities Act and essential goods worth Rs 59.34 lakh have been confiscated. In a statement filed before a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice B V Nagarathna in response to the court’s directions to check hoarding of essential commodities, the state government said that 5,086 inspections have been conducted so far. The state informed the court that they found 351 cases where people were overcharged.

“Instructions have been given to intensify inspections to check hoarding. The situation is being monitored continuously,” the state said. The state has taken action to enforce provisions of the Legal Metrology Act 2009, and the Legal Metrology (Package Commodities) Rules 2011, during the lockdown. Teams from the food and civil supplies, legal metrology and the drugs control departments were constituted to check irregularities regarding the sale of masks and sanitisers.

The state government on March 23, 2020, amended the Karnataka Essential Commodities Licensing Order 1986 to include masks and sanitisers under essential commodities. The state also amended the Karnataka Essential Commodities (Maintenance of Accounts, Display of Prices and Stocks) Order to fix a cap on the prices of commodities. Another notification has been issued under this order on April 4, 2020, wherein the MRP of three ply surgical masks have been notified.

No summer holidays for HC
In view of the decision taken by the Full Court of the Karnataka High Court on April 13, there will be no summer vacations for the High Court as well as all other district and trial courts in the state.

As courts are closed till May 3, hearing on urgent matters will be through video conference on Tuesdays and Fridays between 11 am and 12.30 pm. Meanwhile, summer vacation for the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal has been restricted to two weeks from April 20 to May 2. The vacation for remaining two weeks from May 3 to 15 has been cancelled.  In case of urgent matters, a vacation bench will be constituted. 

9 firms from state identified for PPEs
The state government has informed the Karnataka High Court that the Centre received a demand for 1.6 crore personal protection equipment (PPE) kits from all states, which includes 5 lakh kits for Karnataka. In a statement filed before a division bench, the state said that it took steps to explore alternative methods of production of protective gear.

According to this statement, the Centre has already identified companies to take up the task, which include Shahi Exports, Arvind Mills, Gokaldas Exports, Karle Exports, Amaryllis Health Care, Gokaldas Images, Texport Syndicate, Texport Overseas and Raymond’s from the state. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp