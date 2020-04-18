STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Everything is awesome in Total War

Creative Assembly’s Total War series has always been known for its commitment to providing a deep strategic historical simulation.

Published: 18th April 2020 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Arjun Sukumaran
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Creative Assembly’s Total War series has always been known for its commitment to providing a deep strategic historical simulation. So, when they announced they were doing a Warhammer-themed Total War, many people did a spit-take; but that proved to be one of the best Total War games in years. Now, they’re returning to historical themes — specifically, ancient China — with Three Kingdoms.

As the name suggests, Total War: Three Kingdoms is based on the famous Romance of the Three Kingdoms. Now, you can choose to play this game in two ways — either ‘Romance of the Three Kingdoms’ or ‘Records of the Three Kingdoms’. In Romance mode, everything’s just a bit larger than life — your generals are fearsome warriors in battle, capable of taking on entire enemy units by themselves; or engaging opposing generals in titanic duels, calling on RPG-esque abilities in the process. Records of the Three Kingdoms offers a more realistic take on history, and a much more traditional Total War experience; however, I’m only going to be talking about the Romance mode today, as I believe that’s where Three Kingdoms truly shines.

The game begins in 190 AD, when the once-glorious Han dynasty is teetering on the brink of collapse. You will take on the role of one of the historical leaders of the time, and are tasked with either assimilating or conquering all other factions in order to unify China under your rule. Each playable character features a personality and play-style tailored to match their historical selves — Liu Bei, for example, seeks to unify the remnants of the Han Empire, Cao Cao excels at intrigue and manipulating his rivals into costly wars with each other, and Lü Bu…well, nobody wants to mess with Lü Bu.

No matter how you’d like to play Three Kingdoms, there’s probably a leader who offers you that path; which is a very nice way to kick things off. Once you start the game, you’ll be off and running in no time. In fact, although Three Kingdoms still can be a little obtuse at times about how certain mechanics work, this is by far the most accessible Total War game yet. I’d go so far as to say that, if you’re new to Total War, this is the best entry point to the franchise. The strategic management of earlier games has been streamlined without losing too much depth, and the overall result is a game where you’ll be engaging in sweeping campaigns or deft diplomacy much more than staring at menu after menu.

It also deserves mentioning that Three Kingdoms is an absolutely stunning game. This is one of the best-looking games I’ve played recently, and the overall presentation is nothing short of jaw-dropping at times. The sound design, the music, the artistic touches — this is a game that you want to be looking at and listening to. So there you have it — Total War: Three Kingdoms is a masterpiece. Forget being one of the best strategy games around (although it is certainly that!), it’s one of the best games around, period. Don’t be put off by the complexity of the franchise — of all of them, this is the Total War game you should try.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp