For ‘fur’-reaching impact

While most people are craving for spending time with their friends during this lockdown, Dr Anjali Athaley has no such issues.

BENGALURU: While most people are craving for spending time with their friends during this lockdown, Dr Anjali Athaley has no such issues. The veterinarian’s work schedule is more or less the same despite the lockdown. “My shift starts at 11am and I still treat the same number of animals every day,” says Athaley, who works at Bozo Wags, a veterinary clinic in Akshaynagar.

She has also been treating stray animals, and points out that there has been an increase of instances in cruelty against them. In the past month, she and her team have treated over 15 injured cats. Though difficult to determine the reason behind such behaviour, Athaley doesn’t negate the possibility of this being lockdown-induced stress. 

This stress has also been manifesting differently. Once news of COVID-19 affecting an animal came out, many concerned pet parents have been reaching out to her. “Some days ago, two pedigree dogs were found abandoned on the streets. They might have lost their way but it looked more like a case of abandonment. People, especially pet owners, need to understand that animals can get infected with COVID-19 from humans but can’t transfer it to humans,” says the 26-year-old veterinarian of four years. 

Though her day is chock-a-block, Athaley wouldn’t have it any other way. “It’s hard to have a work from home option in this profession. But I enjoy what I do. Moreover, it is an essential service so it won’t be right to not be available when there is a requirement,” she says, adding, “Of course, in this situation, my parents are really concerned about me even though I take precautions,” she says.

