Homestays, hotels to open too

“It has been decided to open homestays and hotels in the green zones only, where no positive cases have been reported, at the moment.

Published: 18th April 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Gandhinagar locality, which is a hub of small- and medium-sized hotels, has been wearing a deserted look since the lockdown | nagaraja gadekal

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the government is preparing a list of what will be opened and what will be shut from April 20, depending upon the number of cases, the tourism department has decided to open homestays and hotels in the state. Though the matter was being discussed by the government for over a week, the decision was taken now, in the wake of the economic slowdown.

“It has been decided to open homestays and hotels in the green zones only, where no positive cases have been reported, at the moment. It has also been decided that only domestic tourism will be promoted. No foreigners and no tourists coming from any red or orange zone will be entertained. If anyone is found violating any rules, the licence will be cancelled and stern action will be taken,” Tourism Minister C T Ravi told TNIE.

According to the department, some places where homestays and hotels can be opened are — Kodagu,  Chikkamagaluru, Haveri, Chamarajanagar, Kolar, Hassan, Raichur, Yadgir, Ramanagara, Shivamogga and Chitradurga. He said that bars and restaurants will not be permitted. “Only some rooms will be permitted to open, social distancing will have to be maintained and only skeletal staff will be permitted. Takeaway counters en route to destinations will also be permitted,” he said. Officials said staffers were told that if need be, KSTDC hotels would be handed over to the state government to be used as quarantine centres.

