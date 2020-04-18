STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka takes Akrama-Sakrama way to mobilise funds

By regularising such constructions, the property owners would benefit and the government too would get revenue.

Published: 18th April 2020 06:38 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of its continued efforts to mobilise resources, the state government on Friday took a decision to regularise unauthorised constructions in the state, including in Bengaluru, under the Akrama-Sakrama scheme. Speaking to mediapersons after a meeting with senior officials, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said unauthorised layouts and buildings were being provided with all facilities, but the state was not getting revenue. By regularising such constructions, the property owners would benefit and the government too would get revenue.

According to the CM, there are around 35 lakh unauthorised constructions in the state, including 2.93 lakh buildings in Bengaluru. “The numbers are based on old survey and it might have doubled,” he said. The state Urban Development Department has been directed to come up with detailed guidelines for implementation of the scheme, after which the state government will approach the Supreme Court to seek its approval as the case is pending before it, the CM said adding it will be implemented after getting necessary approval from the court.

The law permits up to 6 per cent penalty for buildings which have violation of up to 50 per cent and above this, the government can levy up to 25 per cent of the market price, the CM said. However, before coming up with the guidelines, the government will also look at how other states have handled the matter and the system adopted by them to regularise unauthorised constructions, the CM added. The state government had last week taken a decision to auction 12,000 corner sites under the Bangalore Development Authority jurisdiction to mobilise resources.

