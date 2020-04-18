Lights, camera, action....in isolation

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Saad Khan’s newly-released short film, featuring actor Danish Sait, social media influencer Disha Madan and comedian Vamshidhar Bhogaraju, is about what an assassin would do during this time; each actor shot their own part at home

It’s still a task to be able to find a way to smile in these tough times. But Saad Khan’s recently-released short film, COVIDiot Positive, can still manage to tickle your funny bone. The six-minute film stars the cast of his upcoming coming webseries, Humble Politician Nograj – Danish Sait, Disha Madan, Vamshidhar Bhogaraju and Khan himself. And no, there was no violation of the lockdown rules during the making of this short film. All the scenes were shot on phone camera by the actors in their respective homes.

Vamshidhar Bhogaraju

Sait’s scenes were shot by his mother while Madan’s husband took care of her parts and Bhogaraju handed the responsibility to his wife. Khan took help of his brother. All the individual scenes were then stitched together into a single film by editor Arjun Choudary. “I had the whole movie planned in my head. We even took care of all the specifications, like the colour of clothes to be worn by each actor so that it enhances the character,” says Khan, who also wrote the screenplay of the movie.

While the whole film was written, shot and edited in six days, it took one day for Khan to write the script, which was then emailed to all the actors. The actors and the editor discussed the rundown over a video call after which they shot the individual scenes at their respective homes. To give the film a professional touch, Khan even asked the actors to shoot from two different angles.

He says the plot came from one seed of thought about what an assassin would do during this time. “The best part about doing anything is to just go for it. Sometimes we overthink, try to polish it further and that’s when we lose the plot. Though my idea was raw, I decided to pursue it,” says Khan, who has been posting a lot of live videos with Sait on his Instagram handle since the lockdown began. Fans can even look forward to another video before the lockdown ends.

After the success of the movie, Humble Politician Nograj, Khan is coming up with a webseries with the same title. Sait, who plays the title role, has been releasing videos of his mono acts, giving an account of the current situation with a touch of humour. The webseries also stars comedian-writer Bhogaraju and Madan, a leading social media influencer with over 5.5 lakh followers on Instagram.