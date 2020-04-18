By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This is a rare opportunity that we are getting, to stay home, relax, rest, and catch up on sleep. We ignore the importance of sleep in our day-to-day hustle. Everyone’s busy, and we tend to ignore some basic things like sleep. This is also a good chance for people who are staying with their families to get closer and spend time together.

Behram Siganporia,

musician

So I believe this is a good opportunity for everyone to kind of reset and reflect, and also understand the kind of impact they have on the planet. This is also a great time to support artistes, who are doing a lot to stay active, stay relevant, and keep coming up with different ways to connect with their followers.

I have been utilising my time to write new songs, make more music, work out, and do some cleaning, and also get some much- needed rest.

In my opinion, the lockdown should be relaxed a little bit. Services for daily wage workers and migrant workers should be open. That being said, there should not be an option for people to congregate or gather. Courier services and delivery services should also start off, immediately.