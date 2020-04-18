Storytelling goes online

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wondering how to keep your child occupied during the extended lockdown? City-based Ranga Shankara might be able to help you. The theatre space’s storytelling programme goes digital with 22 stories in six languages by 15 of the country’s renowned theatre artistes. The programme will be streamed every day for 10 days on Ranga Shankara’s YouTube channel, starting April 18. There will be two stories every morning, at 11 am and 11.20 am.

Ratna Pathak Shah will be

one of the storytellers

The stories are for children in the age group 3 to 6 years and above 6. Besides content in Kannada, English, Hindi, Tamil and Bengali, stories will also be told in sign language. The storytellers include B Jayashri (Kannada), Ratna Pathak Shah (English), Arundhati Nag (Kannada and English), MD Pallavi (Kannada and English) and Padmavati Rao (Hindi and English).

“Today, more than ever before, as we look into the way we have conducted our lives and the kind of world we are going to bequeath to the little ones, we need to share with them stories. Stories that will enlarge their sense of self sufficiency, respect for others, sense of justice, sharing, caring and many more ways to negotiate and shape the different world ahead,” says Arundhati Nag, artistic advisor of Ranga Shankara.