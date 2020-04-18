STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

This too shall pass

It’s only been three weeks and that’s not a really long time in one’s life, but this social and physical distancing has left a feeling of depression and restlessness in people’s psyche.

Published: 18th April 2020 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Rubi Chakravarti
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Good morning, Bangalore.
As the manicures wear off and the toes alarmingly look the way that nature intended them to, and the joys of experimenting with exotic-looking dishes wears thin, the ladies of Bangalore have started to protest! There is a veritable clamour to get back the bevy of ‘mother’s little helpers’! Well-heeled ladies have started a protest in their respective buildings and societies, who have banned their entry.

It’s only been three weeks and that’s not a really long time in one’s life, but this social and physical distancing has left a feeling of depression and restlessness in people’s psyche. It ranges from a deep sense of FOMO (fear of missing out), ecstasy or almost maniacal happiness, to a fear that we may never be able to get out or touch anything! 

After having numerous conversations with people from all age groups, I’ve come to the conclusion that a majority of them aren’t very clear about what they want to do after the lockdown is lifted. People who are in business are putting on either a brave or a nonchalant face, especially since our government is conveniently vague about their plans on how to revive the economy. Barclays had initially estimated India’s GDP growth at 2.5 per cent for 2020 (which was alarming in itself), but now has corrected it to 0 percent! 

This is the first time I have seen the famous Indian resolve. We are a race that believes in the concept of dharma and karma and somehow, that is very re-assuring. I find myself seeking out the company (telephonically, of course) of the older generation whose resolve, patience and logic has so much meaning. My 86-year-old uncle who lives in Jaipur and my friend’s 90-year-old father who lives in Delhi instill in me a type of strength that is almost inexplicable! They often talk of the resilience of the human race, the re-occurrence of pandemic-proportioned disasters and diseases that occur every century, the horrors of war, famine and pestilence.

But through all this, they assure me, we get to see the greatest acts of sacrifice, courage and the beauty of the human spirit. Nature lets us out of jail after rejuvenating herself and forgives us our trespasses and life turns a full circle again. Both my uncles make me laugh with their wry sense of humour and then I truly believe… that this too shall pass.

Having a good laugh with the ‘never say die’ geriatric twosome always puts me in a good mood. I can then truly see the humour behind the ‘lockdown woes’. Some aunties who never failed to tell me, ‘’I really don’t know how you can socialise so much Rubi! I’m such a homebody... for me, it is just my home and family’, seem to be the ones having the hardest time staying at home! They are pining to meet up with each other, conduct beauty and singing competitions and generally deck up in their best silk sarees.

Everybody wants their way of life (that they had taken so much for granted), back! No one has any idea how much of it they will get back and after how long. I too question myself. How long? How long will I 
keep washing and sanitising everything? How long will I be wary and petrified of coming into contact with other people? I am such a ‘touchy feely’ type of person. Not hugging and distancing myself seems like a punishment.

 We talk of a ‘new normal’. Exactly what will that be? Or do we just figure it out as we go along?While we mourn the loss of our familiar lifestyle afraid we ‘might’ die, there are hundreds who are dying in our country. We are all concerned about our survival. But today, let us be grateful to have survived yet another day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp