This too shall pass

Rubi Chakravarti

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Good morning, Bangalore.

As the manicures wear off and the toes alarmingly look the way that nature intended them to, and the joys of experimenting with exotic-looking dishes wears thin, the ladies of Bangalore have started to protest! There is a veritable clamour to get back the bevy of ‘mother’s little helpers’! Well-heeled ladies have started a protest in their respective buildings and societies, who have banned their entry.

It’s only been three weeks and that’s not a really long time in one’s life, but this social and physical distancing has left a feeling of depression and restlessness in people’s psyche. It ranges from a deep sense of FOMO (fear of missing out), ecstasy or almost maniacal happiness, to a fear that we may never be able to get out or touch anything!

After having numerous conversations with people from all age groups, I’ve come to the conclusion that a majority of them aren’t very clear about what they want to do after the lockdown is lifted. People who are in business are putting on either a brave or a nonchalant face, especially since our government is conveniently vague about their plans on how to revive the economy. Barclays had initially estimated India’s GDP growth at 2.5 per cent for 2020 (which was alarming in itself), but now has corrected it to 0 percent!

This is the first time I have seen the famous Indian resolve. We are a race that believes in the concept of dharma and karma and somehow, that is very re-assuring. I find myself seeking out the company (telephonically, of course) of the older generation whose resolve, patience and logic has so much meaning. My 86-year-old uncle who lives in Jaipur and my friend’s 90-year-old father who lives in Delhi instill in me a type of strength that is almost inexplicable! They often talk of the resilience of the human race, the re-occurrence of pandemic-proportioned disasters and diseases that occur every century, the horrors of war, famine and pestilence.

But through all this, they assure me, we get to see the greatest acts of sacrifice, courage and the beauty of the human spirit. Nature lets us out of jail after rejuvenating herself and forgives us our trespasses and life turns a full circle again. Both my uncles make me laugh with their wry sense of humour and then I truly believe… that this too shall pass.

Having a good laugh with the ‘never say die’ geriatric twosome always puts me in a good mood. I can then truly see the humour behind the ‘lockdown woes’. Some aunties who never failed to tell me, ‘’I really don’t know how you can socialise so much Rubi! I’m such a homebody... for me, it is just my home and family’, seem to be the ones having the hardest time staying at home! They are pining to meet up with each other, conduct beauty and singing competitions and generally deck up in their best silk sarees.

Everybody wants their way of life (that they had taken so much for granted), back! No one has any idea how much of it they will get back and after how long. I too question myself. How long? How long will I

keep washing and sanitising everything? How long will I be wary and petrified of coming into contact with other people? I am such a ‘touchy feely’ type of person. Not hugging and distancing myself seems like a punishment.

We talk of a ‘new normal’. Exactly what will that be? Or do we just figure it out as we go along?While we mourn the loss of our familiar lifestyle afraid we ‘might’ die, there are hundreds who are dying in our country. We are all concerned about our survival. But today, let us be grateful to have survived yet another day.