STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Traders fined for charging high prices

The Weights and Measures Department officials have levied a penalty of Rs 13 lakh on 373 shops for selling overpriced hand sanitisers. 

Published: 18th April 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Weights and Measures Department officials have levied a penalty of Rs 13 lakh on 373 shops for selling overpriced hand sanitisers. Disclosing this to reporters on Friday, Food and Civil supply Minister Gopaliah said that officials inspected 5,325 shops and found that many were selling sanitisers and masks at a higher price. 

Meanwhile, officials also conducted inspection and raids at 12,758 PDS shops where they found that the owners were either collecting money from beneficiaries or selling at a higher price. Licences of 99 shops were cancelled. This apart, they filed 16 cases and seized groceries worth Rs 59.3 lakh.

The minister said that starting from Saturday, they will provide rice and dal free of cost to BPL card applicants. As many had applied and are yet to get their BPL cards, they can get the ration by showing the receipt.  APL cardholders will get 10kg of rice at Rs 15 per kilo and 2 kg tur dal for two months (May and June).

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp