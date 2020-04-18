Traders fined for charging high prices

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Weights and Measures Department officials have levied a penalty of Rs 13 lakh on 373 shops for selling overpriced hand sanitisers. Disclosing this to reporters on Friday, Food and Civil supply Minister Gopaliah said that officials inspected 5,325 shops and found that many were selling sanitisers and masks at a higher price.

Meanwhile, officials also conducted inspection and raids at 12,758 PDS shops where they found that the owners were either collecting money from beneficiaries or selling at a higher price. Licences of 99 shops were cancelled. This apart, they filed 16 cases and seized groceries worth Rs 59.3 lakh.

The minister said that starting from Saturday, they will provide rice and dal free of cost to BPL card applicants. As many had applied and are yet to get their BPL cards, they can get the ration by showing the receipt. APL cardholders will get 10kg of rice at Rs 15 per kilo and 2 kg tur dal for two months (May and June).