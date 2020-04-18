Vendors face extortion by ‘social worker’ 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man, claiming to be a social worker, has allegedly collected ‘hafta’ (money) from vendors in Kalasipalya market. Ramesh used to approach vegetable vendors in the market area and allegedly demanded money from each vendor for distributing masks, sanitisers and gloves. Vendors said they were given the masks for free but were charged for gloves and hand sanitisers.

One of the vendors alerted the police. According to a complaint filed by Syed Riyaz, 32, a resident of RR Lane in Kalasipalya, after the lockdown was imposed in the city, he went to the BBMP and took permission to sell vegetables.

Ramesh used to demand money from the vendors saying that he would get the BBMP to issue them safety kits. For the kit, he would demand money from vendors, said Riyaz. If vendors didn’t pay money, Ramesh used to threaten that he would complain to BBMP and get the stalls removed. An investigating officer said they have taken up a case of extortion under IPC section 384 against Ramesh. He will be summoned for interrogation.