By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old woman was thrashed by her neighbour for not distributing milk at their locality in Jigani near Anekal, on Saturday morning. Police said that based on a complaint filed by Nagamma, also an ASHA worker, they arrested Muniratnamma (41).

Both are neighbours and often fight over trivial issues. Muniratnamma said that Nagamma skipped giving her milk on Saturday as she had a rivalry against her. Upset over this she beat her up. Further investigations are on, added the officer.