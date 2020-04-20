STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress holds mirror to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa government

KPCC president D K Shivakumar and Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, R V Deshpande, Dr G Parameshwara and others submit a memorandum to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Sunday

KPCC president D K Shivakumar and Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, R V Deshpande, Dr G Parameshwara and others submit a memorandum to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Sunday | Express

BENGALURU: A delegation of Congress leaders, led by Legislative Party chief Siddaramaiah and state Congress president DK Shivakumar, met Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday to discuss the crisis triggered by COVID-19. The meeting comes after DK Shivakumar compiled a report from his party’s COVID19 task force and Siddaramaiah held day-long meetings with officials of various government departments to understand the ground realities of the outbreak in the state.

The Congress in its memorandum to the chief minister urged the state to push the Union government to declare the outbreak a ‘national calamity’ to enhance economic and logistic support given to states. In their 16-point memorandum, Congress leaders also registered their protest against alleged discrimination in the supply of relief material to constituencies represented by non-BJP legislators and to communally charged statements by BJP leaders.

“Salaries have not been disbursed to doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, Anganwadi and ASHA workers. We demanded that salaries be released immediately along with a special allowance of minimum one month’s salary. We also urged that insurance and other social security benefits that are currently being given only to doctors should be extended to nurses, paramedical staff, Anganwadi and Asha Workers,” Shivakumar said. 

Armed with the task force report, compiled with inputs from the Congress’ war room on COVID and district and taluk leaders from across the state, the party urged the government to address farmers’ woes. “Farmers are suffering because of lack of transportation and closure of markets. At the same time, consumers, especially in urban areas are hit due to non-supply of essentials. The loss incurred by these growers should be made good by the Government from out of National Calamity Fund,” the Congress demanded. 

Congress’ key demands
Declare COVID19 a national calamity
Compensation for farmers affected by lockdown from National Calamity Fund
Government should shun discrimination against non-BJP MLAs and treat all legislators equally.
Action against leaders 
of BJP indulging in communalising COVID19. 
Payment of wages for those registered under MNERGA for the lockdown period.
Compensation of 
D 10,000 per month for artisans, carpenters, potters etc.
Action against legislators, leaders misusing government relief to paste photographs on material.
All-party delegation to Delhi to persuade Centre to pay Karnataka its financial dues.

