Cooperation Minister ST Somashekhar visits APMC Yard in Ramanagara, breaks social distancing norms

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In his attempt to replicate Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s ‘sudden inspection’ of lockdown measures last Sunday, Cooperation Minister ST Somashekhar too paid a visit to the APMC Yard in Ramanagara.

What was meant to be a pro-farmer, lockdown- restriction inspection, ended up breaking social distancing norms. The minister, accompanied by many of his followers and officials from the department, was welcomed by a swarm of supporters at the APMC Yard. Hordes of people, including citizens who had gathered to get a glimpse of the minister at work, crowded around, defeating the very purpose of the lockdown.

Dozens of farmers shared their woes--how the break in supply chain was costing them dear. As he posed for cameras, Somashekhar went around talking to farmers, inquiring about challenges they are facing. While the minister had put on a face mask, many in his entourage moved around in close quarters without masks.