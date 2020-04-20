COVID-19: Angry residents attack cops to resist quarantine in Bengaluru hotel

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of Padarayanapura on Sunday evening went on the rampage and vandalized a pandal and police check-post when a team of BBMP officials along with police arrived there to take 58 secondary contacts of a deceased COVID-19 patient into quarantine.

As the patient died on Sunday, the BBMP health officials drew up a list of secondary contacts who had to be quarantined and tested for the coronavirus.

Police sources said all these 58 people had been identified and it was decided to quarantine them at a hotel.

On Sunday evening, around 25 BBMP staffers and police personnel went to the houses of the contacts and convinced 10-12 of them to be quarantined.

“Though they all cooperated and were ready to come with us to the hotel where they were supposed to be quarantined, other residents in the locality started demanding that they not be taken out and arrangements be made to home-quarantine them.

While we tried to convince them that it was being done in the interest of other residents in the locality, about 200 people went on the rampage, vandalising the pandal and chairs, where police staff would sit as the area is sealed off,” a police officer, who was part of team, said. Padarayanapura has been sealed off since April 11 on finding five COVID-19 positive cases in one house.

“As there were chances that it could have take a different turn altogether if we tried to stop them, we were asked not to intervene. The entire episode lasted 20 minutes from 7.20 pm and all went back home after that. It appeared to be an act of frustration. Meanwhile, the secondary contacts were taken to the hotel and quarantined,” he said.

The incident was reported to the police top brass, who rushed to the spot immediately. Corporator Imran Pasha, DCP (West) B Ramesh and others spoke to the residents and appealed to them to maintain peace.

Ramesh said the incident would be taken seriously and strict action initiated against those involved

in vandalism.