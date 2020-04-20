STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

COVID-19: Angry residents attack cops to resist quarantine in Bengaluru hotel

As the patient died on Sunday, the BBMP health officials drew up a list of secondary contacts who had to be quarantined and tested for the coronavirus. 

Published: 20th April 2020 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Padarayanapura residents protest efforts to quarantine contacts of COVID patient on Sunday evening

Padarayanapura residents protest efforts to quarantine contacts of COVID patient on Sunday evening

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of Padarayanapura on Sunday evening went on the rampage and vandalized a pandal and police check-post when a team of BBMP officials along with police arrived there to take 58 secondary contacts of a deceased COVID-19 patient into quarantine.

As the patient died on Sunday, the BBMP health officials drew up a list of secondary contacts who had to be quarantined and tested for the coronavirus. 

Police sources said all these 58 people had been identified and it was decided to quarantine them at a hotel. 

On Sunday evening, around 25 BBMP staffers and police personnel went to the houses of the contacts and convinced 10-12 of them to be quarantined. 

“Though they all cooperated and were ready to come with us to the hotel where they were supposed to be quarantined, other residents in the locality started demanding that they not be taken out and arrangements be made to home-quarantine them.

While we tried to convince them that it was being done in the interest of other residents in the locality, about 200 people went on the rampage, vandalising the pandal and chairs, where police staff would sit as the area is sealed off,” a police officer, who was part of team, said. Padarayanapura has been sealed off since April 11 on finding five COVID-19 positive cases in one house. 

“As there were chances that it could have take a different turn altogether if we tried to stop them, we were asked not to intervene. The entire episode lasted 20 minutes from 7.20 pm and all went back home after that. It appeared to be an act of frustration. Meanwhile, the secondary contacts were taken to the hotel and quarantined,” he said.

The incident was reported to the police top brass, who rushed to the spot immediately. Corporator Imran Pasha, DCP (West) B Ramesh and others spoke to the residents and appealed to them to maintain peace.
Ramesh said the incident would be taken seriously and strict action initiated against those involved 
in vandalism.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Karnataka Lockdown India Lockdown India Lockdown 2.0
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp