COVID-19: Perks of being in isolation

The current sitch, therefore, has not been as much a trial for me as it could be for someone who isn’t as used to it.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s a strange word, isolation, historically bringing to mind some kind of dread, unease or struggle – solitary confinement in a prison cell, hospitals where the infectious are sequestered from society, or laboratories where dedicated scientists labour night and day to woo individual microorganisms that harm and heal away from a bunch of others.

Curious about its origins, I turned to my fat, trusty dictionary, which informed me that ‘isolate’ comes from the Latin insulatus, meaning ‘made into an island’, which in turn comes from insula or island. That was a sweet fact to file away, and it made me happy on two counts – it was a beautifully apt description of our current situation, and it had no dire connotations.

Because, the thing is, while it may be true in some ways that no (wo)man is an island, I have known for many years now that it can be hugely therapeutic and seriously spirit-lifting to turn into an island once in a while. How come? Well, one of the many perks of being a writer is that isolation comes with the territory. When you have a book to write (and if you are one of the privileged few who have a patron – usually a spouse or a parent – who indulgently funds your writing ‘habit’), you simply have to hunker down by yourself and, well, write the darned thing. The current sitch, therefore, has not been as much a trial for me as it could be for someone who isn’t as used to it.

Still, in the beginning, there was a certain bristling, for this isolation, unlike the ones before, was not a voluntary one. Plus, the charm of an island existence suffers a very significant dent when you have to share your paradise 24/7 with your (beloved, but also, to put it mildly, pesky) family. Especially when you’re also expected to give up your languorous chai and elevenses (hey, writers need these breaks for creative inspiration!) and morph into a 21st century Robinson Crusoe, with a mostly incompetent (at least in your opinion) man Friday, so that the breakfast-lunch-dinner updates on the family WhatsApp group can look suitably MasterCheffy, and the floors in the background suitably shiny. Urrrghhhhh.

Four weeks in, however, with a smooth routine and my new-found status as Domestic Goddess (if only in my mind) firmly established, I am beginning to, dare I say it, enjoy this new normal. Apart from the quiet (I live on what used to be – and will be again, hopefully – a very busy and happening street in Bangalore) and the birdsong – which, frankly, I’ve already got so used to that I’m beginning not to notice it anymore; I am a monster! – there is a glow of pride that my family and I have adapted, without (too much) kicking and screaming to what is undeniably a surreal, unprecedented, unpredictable world, and are actually managing to smile at each other across the (pretty decently stacked) dinner table.

With no editors (except the one who commissioned this piece!) chasing one for work – books, book tours, author visits to schools – there has been a return to the glorious indulgence of my Bangalore childhood – the summer afternoon nap – right after a simple, home-cooked South Indian lunch, with no other sounds but the whirring of the fan and the purr of a faraway scooter for company. And with so many beautiful hours to expend, there is time to pick and choose the news stories one really wants to read instead of the ones that are thrust at you, and marvel once again not only at human ingenuity as the world comes together to deal with and overcome a new, never-before disaster, but also the depth and breadth of human resilience and compassion, and most happily and heart-liftingly, the incredible ability of our formidable minds to find cheer, joy and humour even in the darkest of places.

Roopa Pai Author

