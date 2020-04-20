STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t let the dogs out, BBMP warns pet parents

With the coronavirus outbreak, many people have been abandoning their pets, being under the impression that pets can spread the virus.

Published: 20th April 2020

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the coronavirus outbreak, many people have been abandoning their pets, being under the impression that pets can spread the virus. After receiving several complaints regarding this, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has now released a circular stating that it will prosecute people under Sec 11 (1) PCA Act 1960 for abandoning their pets.

Many animals rescuers and activists disclosed to TNIE that they have been getting many calls to rescue pets, due to which, many shelters are now full. Even the World Health Organisation has stated that, at present, there is no evidence that dogs or cats can be infected with COVID-19. Many animal activists had approached the BBMP, following which, it put out a circular to make it loud and clear that it is an criminal offence to abandon pets.

The circular stated, “People abandoning pets, spreading false news about COVID-19 infection by animals or any other false news regarding animals or harassing those who feed stray animals, will be prosecuted.”
Alwyn Sebastian, an animal rights lawyer said, “The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, subscribes criminal proceedings and punishment for pet owners who abandon their animals. An FIR can be registered and the police will look into the criminal proceedings.

They can be jailed for a period of three months. The police and the State Animal Welfare Board have been informed and necessary legal action will be taken. News channels and publications that spread unverified information about the relation between coronavirus and pet animals, will also be taken to task under the Disaster Management Act.”Harini Raghavan, Founder of Citizens for Animal Birth Control said, “ It was a much-needed initiative and kudos to BBMP for bringing this into effect.”The circular said that miscreants harming or injuring animals will be booked under section 428 and 429.

