STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Hair and now: Making the most of unkempt looks

All these days of isolation have put a buffer on those weekly grooming sessions at beauty salons.

Published: 20th April 2020 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Himajaa Indukuri
Express News Service

BENGALURU: All these days of isolation have put a buffer on those weekly grooming sessions at beauty salons. While home remedies and routines have seen a rise, people are still turning to experts for advice. “This is the right time to take a break and let your skin breathe. It is okay to be non-groomed in this period,” says Hyderabad-based make-up artist Sandy. From being the personal make-up artist of actor Priya Anand in the movie English Vinglish to becoming one of the top players in the bridal make-up in Hyderabad, Sandy has come a long way. 

“My passion for make-up started at a young age and I loved to experiment with different products on myself. After realising that it was much more than a hobby, I gave up my full time corporate job to pursue make-up professionally. I assisted popular make-up artist Elton Fernandes and then I started doing my own shoots and publishing it in upcoming magazines. That was when Priya Anand spotted me,” he says.
Apart from being the lead make-up artist for several shoots in international lifestyle magazines, Sandy has also worked with movie actors like Kajal Aggarwal and Anushka Shetty.

“I worked in the Telugu film industry for a few years. But I enjoy working for magazines and fashion shows and have now shifted to bridal make-up,” he says, adding that this is the right time to experiment with the ongoing trends. “As summer sets in, poppy and fresh colours are the in thing. This is the right time to go all out and experiment with bright lip tints and neon eyeliners. Try different strokes and lines around the line. There are tons of tutorials online and this is a great time to create new looks each day with whatever equipment is available,” he says.

Sandy also stresses that this is the prime time to take care of one’s skin and rejuvenate it. “With the salons closed people are forced to turn to homemade beauty hacks to maintain their looks. Try out traditional recipes like turmeric and curd to heal your skin. It is also absolutely okay to stay unkempt during this lockdown. It is a great opportunity to grow out those eyebrows instead of shaping them. Bushy and untamed eyebrows are the most trending look in make-up right now and people should use this lockdown to experiment with the bushy eyebrow look,” says the owner of Sandy Artistry. He suggests that make-up enthusiasts follow industry experts like Val garland and Pat Mcgrath to draw inspiration for daily looks.

Here’s how to manage the current ungroomed look while taking care of your skin during lockdown

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
English Vinglish Priya Anand
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp