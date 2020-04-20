Hair and now: Making the most of unkempt looks

Himajaa Indukuri By

BENGALURU: All these days of isolation have put a buffer on those weekly grooming sessions at beauty salons. While home remedies and routines have seen a rise, people are still turning to experts for advice. “This is the right time to take a break and let your skin breathe. It is okay to be non-groomed in this period,” says Hyderabad-based make-up artist Sandy. From being the personal make-up artist of actor Priya Anand in the movie English Vinglish to becoming one of the top players in the bridal make-up in Hyderabad, Sandy has come a long way.

“My passion for make-up started at a young age and I loved to experiment with different products on myself. After realising that it was much more than a hobby, I gave up my full time corporate job to pursue make-up professionally. I assisted popular make-up artist Elton Fernandes and then I started doing my own shoots and publishing it in upcoming magazines. That was when Priya Anand spotted me,” he says.

Apart from being the lead make-up artist for several shoots in international lifestyle magazines, Sandy has also worked with movie actors like Kajal Aggarwal and Anushka Shetty.

“I worked in the Telugu film industry for a few years. But I enjoy working for magazines and fashion shows and have now shifted to bridal make-up,” he says, adding that this is the right time to experiment with the ongoing trends. “As summer sets in, poppy and fresh colours are the in thing. This is the right time to go all out and experiment with bright lip tints and neon eyeliners. Try different strokes and lines around the line. There are tons of tutorials online and this is a great time to create new looks each day with whatever equipment is available,” he says.

Sandy also stresses that this is the prime time to take care of one’s skin and rejuvenate it. “With the salons closed people are forced to turn to homemade beauty hacks to maintain their looks. Try out traditional recipes like turmeric and curd to heal your skin. It is also absolutely okay to stay unkempt during this lockdown. It is a great opportunity to grow out those eyebrows instead of shaping them. Bushy and untamed eyebrows are the most trending look in make-up right now and people should use this lockdown to experiment with the bushy eyebrow look,” says the owner of Sandy Artistry. He suggests that make-up enthusiasts follow industry experts like Val garland and Pat Mcgrath to draw inspiration for daily looks.

