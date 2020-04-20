Housing minister V Somanna breaks social distancing norms

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Housing minister V Somanna, too, followed in the footsteps of his junior cabinet colleague. The minister, who was inaugurating a disinfectant tunnel – which is meant to act as a preventive measure against COVID-19 infection – in Moodalapalya in Bengaluru, followed no social distancing rules.

Somanna cut the ribbon, inaugurated the tunnel and even posed for cameras while being sprayed with chemical water, but didn’t raise any concern over people crowding around to witness the spectacle.

A senior minister in the BS Yediyurappa cabinet, Somanna had donned a mask but those who took part in the event, crowded around him, throwing social distancing norms to the winds, with no cover on their faces. On Sunday too, ministers were caught flouting social distancing norms while distributing ration and essentials kits to the poor and needy. Ens