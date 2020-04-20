STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Labourers in Bengaluru: We need food, funds

Out of work for the past three weeks, he is unable to pay `4,000 as rent for a little house in Nagnathpura, Electronics City.

Two daily wage workers sit outside a shut shop in KR Market on Sunday

Two daily wage workers sit outside a shut shop in KR Market on Sunday | pandarinath B

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

 BENGALURU: “Every day is miserable for us. Why can’t the government support us with some money or food to eat,” asked Bimal Singh, a worker from Odisha who has had no income, therefore little food, since the lockdown has been in place. He eats whenever packaged food reaches him. Bimal is one of many laborers who work in Bengaluru but hail from other parts of Karnataka or the country and who has slipped through the cracks of the government’s scramble to ensure that migrant workers are fed during the lockdown.

Many such workers observed a 12-hour fast on Sunday demanding that the government give them a special lockdown allowance to buy food, and arrange for them to return to their hometowns since they are running out of food and money. Dharam Dev Goud came to Bengaluru with his family five years ago from Uttar Pradesh in search of work. Out of work for the past three weeks, he is unable to pay `4,000 as rent for a little house in Nagnathpura, Electronics City.

“Forget about rent, I don’t even have money to buy food. Initially someone gave us food kits but now we are struggling as it ran out,” he said. He surveyed his locality and found around 85 people in the same situation. “We want the government to provide us transport to go home and give us `10,000 to survive. Most of us are here with our families and have small children who need to be well-fed.” he said.

Some workers from Hosa Road, who are natives of Uttar Pradesh, said ration supplied by the BBMP did not last very long. The All India Central Council of Trade Unions has demanded that the government formulate an action plan for migrant workers, including a lockdown subsistence allowance of Rs 10,000, job security, transport to take workers back to their homes, food delivery, shelters, registration of construction workers under the Construction Workers Act, lockdown committees that would look into these issues, a dedicated helpline number, cessation of “police brutalities” against workers, said Vinay Sreenivasa, AICCTU member. 

