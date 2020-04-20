Mysuru resident makes movie titled 'Corona Warrior', tribute to frontline workers during COVID-19

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an effort to show gratitude to the frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mysuru resident Suthan Dileep has come up with a movie titled Corona Warrior, which is currently streaming on YouTube. Apart from directing the movie, Dileep has also acted in it. The film, which is about four minutes long, showcases the sacrifices and struggle of the workers who are still on duty while the whole country is under lockdown.

Dileep, who works as a COVID-19 digital volunteer for Mysuru district administration, said the film also sends a message to people about the importance of following the rules of lockdown. “At least we are safe inside our homes with our family and most of us have sufficient food to survive during this phase.

But doctors, police personnel and other people who are still working are putting themselves and their families’ lives at risk to protect all of us. I want to request people to please respect the lockdown,” he added. The movie was shot in three hours with limited available sources.

Apart from Dileep, all the other actors in the movie hail from Bengaluru. Meena Shanthala, one of the members of the cast, says, “COVID-19 has brought life to a standstill but we have all played the role of COVID-19 warriors in some way.

The movie is our way of showing gratitude to all the frontline workers.” Shanthala, along with her family, had come to Mysuru to visit her parents but had to continue their stay after restrictions on movement were imposed. “Suthan is my neighbour in Mysuru, and we thought of creating awareness by making a short movie. My husband, Pradeep, and daughter, Disha, have also acted in the movie, which is a memorable experience for me.”