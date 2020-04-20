Privilege to have your family while you stay safe indoors: Niret Alva, Miditech co-founder

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: During these times, it is a privilege to have your whole family with you while you stay safe indoors. This is a good time to have conversations you wouldn’t have been able to before. Of course, you can spend this time watching movies but, in some ways, that’s a form of escapism.

Niret Alva, co-founder, Miditech

A better thing to do would be to indulge in some reflection -- get a sense of what is important to you, look back at everything you’ve done so far, look inward and confront issues instead of running away from them. Some rational blue sky thinking is a good thing to try right now. This could also be a good time to get a sense of some spiritual practice.

Right now, everyone is busy working from home. But as a family, we have pushed to spend 8.45pm to 10pm as quality time. It’s important to maintain some discipline as well and continue our professional life the way it was before. A sense of routine might help one feel less disoriented or shattered once the lockdown lifts.