Two Bengaluru women misbehave with police, arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two women, who allegedly misbehaved with police officials near a checkpost and escaped, were arrested on Sunday. The accused are Madhumitha Natarajan (29) and Shakti Nayar (33). JB Nagar police inspector and staffer were checking vehicles near a checkpoint on HAL Road when two women came in a car and when the police asked to stop, they moved the car in a bid to escape.

The police chased them for almost a kilometer and stopped the vehicle. “The women misbehaved with the police and said they have pass. They both were found in an inebriated state and told the police were useless and kept on hurling abuses. They escaped again and while rash driving. Based on the registration number of the vehicle, both were traced within two hours and were arrested,” an official said.