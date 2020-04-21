Bengaluru now has 20 containment zones

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of containment zones in Bengaluru city came down on Monday compared to previous two days. On Saturday, there were 30 containment zones and the number scaled down to 28 on Sunday and 20 on Monday.The number of cases reported from the nine wards of east and south zones (also declared as hotspots) reduced to eight each on Sunday.

The numbers further came down to 6 and 7 in east and south zones, respectively on Monday. Similarly, the number of wards in West Bengaluru listed as containment zones came down to down to three from four. Also, at Mahadevapura, where five wards were listed as containment zones, had two such zones on Monday.

But Bommanahalli, Yelahanka and Rajarajeshwari Nagar continue to have one hot spot each.The wards included in the containment zones are - Singasandra, Hoodi, Horamavu, Vasanthnagar, Radha Krishna Temple, CV Raman Nagar, Ramaswami Palya, Maruthi Sevanagar, Domlur, Sudamanagar, Gurupanapalya, Karisandra, Shakambari Nagar, Bapujinagar, Hosahalli, Shivajinagar, KR Market, Padarayanapura, Byatarayanapura and R R Nagar.