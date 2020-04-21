Bommai to cops: Don’t spare anyone involved in Padarayanapura violence

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after residents resorted to vandalism in Padarayanapura, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the locality on Monday and took stock of the situation. Following the incident, KSRP and CAR platoons have been deployed in the area and over 1,000 police personnel are on the ground to prevent a flare-up of the situation.

Accompanied by City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and other senior police officers, the minister instructed Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Soumendu Mukherjee not to “spare even a single person involved in the incident”. “However powerful and mighty they may be, there is no question of sparing them. Why were there only a few policemen when the incident took place? If there was adequate deployment of force, such an incident would have not taken place,” Bommai told officers.

He also took DCP (West) B Ramesh to task, asking him why he was not at the spot. “I had made it very clear that senior officers must be present at the spot, as the area is sealed off. What work do you have now other than this?” the Home Minister said. However, it was learnt that the DCP was at another part of the area and reached the spot in 15 minutes as the roads were blocked. MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan visited the police station and spoke to local leaders, appealing them to maintain peace.