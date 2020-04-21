Fasts, feasts and subdued festivities

Vidya Iyengar By

BENGALURU: Iftar parties, family get-togethers, group prayers... some of these hold the spirit of Ramzan. But this year, with the lockdown and other uncertainties, the holy month of fasting and feasting for Muslims is going to be different. “It’s going to be tradition with a twist, and we have to adapt to the situation,” says communications professional Zohara Jamal who is otherwise used to hosting guests at home during the festive month. But staples like rice ganji, masala vadas, salad, kheema samosas, dhood ka sharbhat, and fruit will continue to line the table at the Jamal household. “It will be unique to have the men and women pray at home,” she adds.

However, for 26-year-old Mohammed Omer Adil, the idea behind Ramzan itself is going to be missing this time. “With one of the main principles of offering tarawih (group prayers offered at night during Ramzan at mosques) not being an option, it changes the whole meaning of the occasion,” rues the businessman, who points out that many underprivileged look forward to having meals at mosques, which is ruled out this year.

For bachelor Arsheel Arbaz, the closure of hotels and mosques during this holy month means that he will have to prepare meals himself. “I used to break my fast at a mosque near my home in RT Nagar. Otherwise, I would visit homes of friends which will not be a possibility now. I am honestly having thoughts about how to work things out, as I am still coping with the lockdown,” says Arbaz, whose family stays in Chikkamagaluru.

On the other hand, Rufqa Hassan looks at the lockdown as a blessing in disguise -- her pilot brother who would otherwise be up in the skies, is now at home to fast and feast with the family. Hassan who helps run The Only Place on Museum Road points out that orders, which used to spike during evenings, will not be as many now. “We foresee it being a lot less. But on the home front, the preparations -- a combination of health and junk food, including samosas, pizzas, burgers and pav bhaji, will continue to be the same,” says Hassan, adding, “Of course, Iftar parties are going to be missing.”

Shahrukh Khan who feels that the quarantine won’t change much, but will instead see people more connected with each other. “With no business looming over, people are at home and spending time with family. So, while our hope and prayer is that the pandemic passes soon, it’s going to, in fact, bring us closer together,” he says.