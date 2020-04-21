STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Flower power

Whether it’s a special moment of celebration or lifting up a dull mood, flowers always find a way to lighten these moments and more.

Published: 21st April 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Whether it’s a special moment of celebration or lifting up a dull mood, flowers always find a way to lighten these moments and more. In the current times, when people struggle to stay positive, city-based Museum of Art & Photography (MAP) has launched an initiative titled Bouquet of Hope, wherein they are encouraging people to submit a flower as a symbol of compassion to everyone feeling the blues. The image can be a photograph from one’s garden or balcony, or an artwork, an embroidered motif or anything floral. 

Since the launch of the website (bouquetofhope.in) on Saturday, the response has been overwhelming, with over 700 entries, says MAP founder Abhishek Poddar. He adds that the idea is borrowed from a surprise he and his sister had once arranged for his parents. “In 1989, my sister and I pulled off the surprise of their life for our parents’ silver wedding anniversary.

Vinita Bali

The idea was conceived about a year before that, when we requested 25 of India’s well-known artists to create a single flower, one for each year of our parents’ married life together till then,” says Poddar. He adds, “All we told our parents in the weeks leading up to the big day was that they were going to receive a very special bouquet of flowers from us.” When the day arrived, the ‘bouquet’ was quietly installed in their bedroom, while his parents were busy celebrating, the art curator recalls. “Their expressions of bewildered joy are unforgettable.”

While MAP hasn’t proposed a deadline for the contributions, he also aims to turn it into a global digital art collaborative, which stands to grow as a symbol of hope during this time of gloom. The picture gallery currently is a riot of colours, showcasing flowers in all their beauty and glory, ranging from marigold, lilies, hibiscus and bougainvillea to marble inlay work featuring delicate tulips and floral lacework. Among those who have contributed to the bouquet is Vinita Bali, an independent director on the global board of Cognizant and several other companies.

While Bali, an avid art lover, has submitted several images for this initiative, the pictures of roses from her garden that she clicked are among her favourites. She calls it a simple and compelling idea which anybody can connect with. “People admire beauty, and people love flowers. Thanks to cellphones it’s very easy for everybody to participate in this. Moreover, flowers are universal,” she says, adding, “We use flowers to greet, to appreciate, to offer to Gods, to liven up our spaces... and so much more. In this unprecedented time, a flower of hope is so relevant.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp