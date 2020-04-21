STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fund set aside for welcome arches, not COVID

At this time, even if less funds were allocated for developmental schemes, it would have been fine.

Published: 21st April 2020 06:50 AM

Chairman of BBMP standing committee on Taxation and Finance L Srinivas presents the budget | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) may have presented its budget at a time when the entire world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic with Bengaluru currently having 40 active COVID-19 cases. But no fund has been set aside by the civic body to tackle the situation.Instead, its taxation and finance committee announced that Rs 25 lakh each from the 198 wards -- totalling Rs 49.50 crore -- will be given to the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund to manage the disease. 

“What is the point of holding a budget meeting at the time of the corona crisis, when no fund has been allocated to meet the needs of the people and fight the battle. At this time, even if less funds were allocated for developmental schemes, it would have been fine.

What is the point of allocating Rs 2 crore for rainwater harvesting in parks and Rs 15 crore for fencing parks when people who walk in them are under threat. Currently, people are not demanding civic amenities, but food. Instead, works’ fund of Rs 2 crore has been reduced and Rs 25 lakh from it will be given to the CM’s Relief Fund, which already has Rs 20,000 crore,” said Abdul Wajid, leader of the opposition in the BBMP Council. 

Many BBMP officials, seeking anonymity, said Rs 10 crore has been set aside for welcome arches in the name of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda and landscaping at eight entrances to the city -- Tumkur road, Mysuru road, Hosur road, Kolar road, Kanakapura road, Devanahalli, Doddaballapur Road and Magadi Road. It is a good idea, but it is not needed at this time, when the Chief Minister himself said there is a shortage of funds, they said.

“There is no food for people to eat, many wards have not got milk. The BBMP should look at giving milk and biscuits to people first, instead of allocating funds for road maintenance,” said Ramesh R, a citizen. 
BBMP taxation and finance committee chairman L Srinivas said, “the money from corporators’ fund which will go to the CM’s fund will come back to the people through a proper channel. Schemes are also needed for growth of city.”

