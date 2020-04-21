STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Labour of compassion

With the ongoing lockdown affecting the regular functioning of gyms and fitness centres, Ashwini Jaisimha has been left with more time to spare.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the ongoing lockdown affecting the regular functioning of gyms and fitness centres, Ashwini Jaisimha has been left with more time to spare. And Jaisimha, the co-founder of city-based A3 Performance gym that she established with her husband, Sai Prasanna remains outside from 11am to 3pm every day to hand out food packets to migrant workers in and around Indiranagar and Baiyappanahalli. “We wanted to utilise our time to help those in need,” says Jaisimha. “We started with distributing 500 packets a day and now give close to 1,500. We only see this number going up in the coming days,” adds the 30-year-old, who along with her husband is volunteering with a restaurant called Punjabi Rasoi.

The idea behind the effort came from a friend, Pradeep Sathyamurthy, who reached out to Jaisimha, asking her if she would like to help out those in need. “The local police then helped us identify groups of workers who needed help and food,” adds Jaisimha, who steps out with other volunteers to distribute the food.

The team also ensures that all safety precautions, including donning appropriate gear like masks and gloves, are taken. “Each group of workers may have 50 people but we don’t distribute the packets individually to them. We usually hand it over to one representative, so that we can maintain social distancing this way,” she explains. 

The bigger satisfaction, however, came from helping eight such workers find proper accommodation. “They were put up in aluminium sheds, which get really hot in summer. But the problems arose when they stopped receiving water altogether. At a time when we are constantly talking about washing hands, they didn’t have access to water for basic needs,” points out Jaisimha.

She then got in touch with a friend, Navneet Gabriel Fullinfaw, who runs Fullinfaw College and was willing to use the premises to house 100 workers, while taking care of their meals as well. “We know that we can’t help the thousands of workers out there but being able to put a smile on the face of one feels good right now,” she says, adding that they will continue to aid other workers looking for better living conditions.

