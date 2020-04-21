Ordinance to strip board staff of ‘govt employee’ tag

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Given that many officials sent on deputation to various boards and corporations are approaching courts seeking to make their appointments permanent, the cabinet has decided to promulgate an ordinance amending the Karnataka Public Servants act. The ordinance will strip officers and workers of various boards and corporations of their status as ‘government employees’.

The cabinet also decided to withdraw cases filed against farmers during water-sharing agitations, cases against those booked for protests during Tipu Jayanti etc. In all, 152 such cases will be withdrawn.

The cabinet has approved a draft bill to formulate rules on early release of convicts on grounds of good behaviour.

It has also given its nod for distribution of free cooking LGP gas cylinders under the Chief Minister’s Anila Yojane for the next three months to benefit 98,521 people.