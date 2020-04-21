STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Railways' quiz programme to beat lockdown blues a hit on Twitter

The winners will be announced and awarded post lockdown.

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

DAVANGERE: The South Western Railway (SWR), in a bid to keep minds busy during the lockdown, has started a quiz competition based on the photos of the important iconic structures in the country which has been quite a hit on social media.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Chief PRO of SWR E Vijaya said that, "our aim is to break the monotony of the public and also improve the railway knowledge present in them. Every day we are asking one picture-based questions and they have to reply within a span of one hour".

The winners will be announced and awarded. The awards will be given post lockdown period and every day the number of participants is swelling and we are very happy over the popularisation of the quiz programme, she added.

The opening day of the quiz started with the photograph of the present Karnataka College Dharwad, which used to be the headquarters of the erstwhile Southern Mahratta Railway (SMR), the second one was of the movie scene The flying Sikh Milkha Singh, the third one was Mysore Rail Museum, fourth one Satyasai Prashanthi Nilayam, famous sports personalities of the country and so goes on.

The question will be asked on the Twitter handle of the South Western Railway '@SWRRLY' and the said question should be answered within one hour which is by 8 PM every day. Everyday the questions will be posted with the photos of the personalities, buildings or places by 7 PM and the participants should reply by 8 PM and the winners will be announced by the SouthWestern Railway officials from the host of participants by way of lottery.

"We are trying to keep you engaged with the interesting trivia by way of #QuizofSWR and the more public are requested to take part in this quiz and make the moment going on," she added.


 

