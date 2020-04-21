Reel-life on a pause

Chetan Kumar By

BENGALURU: Our nation’s movie industries, from their hand-to-mouth labourers and technicians to their affluent ‘stars’ and producers, have been ‘locked down’ in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic. The Kannada film industry (KFI) takes a hard ‘hit’— no pun intended — with shootings suspended and cinema halls closed. The last time KFI faced such a debilitating hiatus was a 90-day stoppage two decades ago when legendary actor Dr. Rajkumar was kidnapped by forest brigand Veerappan. Even as recently as a year back, veteran daily-wage labourers were recalling the financial struggles and heightened uncertainty they faced during that shutdown in 2000; analogously, it is likely that the current difficulties industry personnel (like so many others) are undergoing may also have long-lasting effects. Here’s why:

Film industries by nature are combinations of art and business. Consensus holds that the ‘success’ of a film is based less on factors like creativity, societal relevance, awards, etc. and more on box office figures. Content is thus commercialised under the guise that whatever makes money is permissible regardless of the ‘appropriateness’ of its portrayals. A project gains recognition and popularity primarily by its lead actors/ technicians/ banner, who are gauged by how much TV and other sources are willing to pay for their film rights and significantly their ability to fill movie halls.

Now that theatre doors are shut to audiences, our industry’s producers, distributers, exhibitors, and all other departments find their livelihoods in flux. With concerns that ‘physical distancing’ may be a reality until 2022, it may be difficult to expect pre-corona-esque occupancy at halls even after the lockdown is removed.

As a result, top film distributors from across the nation, for the sake of post-corona business, are said to have suggested weeks of free screenings of re-released films as well as maintaining empty seats between movie-goers. Early predictions as to when theatres will re-open suggest anywhere from June to September!

However, ‘the show must go on’. For the sake of commercial survival and artistic progress, it’s time for our industry and its 25,000+ members to come up with audio-visual alternatives of varying temporal degrees. Online movie portals like Amazon, Netflix, Hotstar, etc. are seeing surges in viewership over this lockdown period, which proves that contagion or not, entertainment is a must. Also, we see that movie watchers are giving fresh talent and effective writing a chance since families are together, travel times to and ticket lines in movie halls have been nullified, and access to showbiz is only clicks away.



It is time we in KFI and filmmakers across the country use this coronavirus ‘break’ as a period of introspection and rejuvenation. To most audiences, a film’s content rather than saleability is its major draw; and considering Karnataka has a considerably lower percentage of film watchers than other adjacent South Indian states, KFI must redefine itself via more ‘creativity-based’ values. Remember: once we start emphasising and prioritising the ‘art’ part of our professional world, the other segment -- ‘business’ -- will also grow in never-seen-before ways. Greek philosopher Socrates asserted, ‘An unexamined life is not worth living’; let’s ‘examine’ ourselves and engender an even better Kannada film industry.