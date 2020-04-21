STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Reel-life on a pause

Film industries by nature are combinations of art and business.

Published: 21st April 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Chetan Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Our nation’s movie industries, from their hand-to-mouth labourers and technicians to their affluent ‘stars’ and producers, have been ‘locked down’ in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic. The Kannada film industry (KFI) takes a hard ‘hit’— no pun intended — with shootings suspended and cinema halls closed.  The last time KFI faced such a debilitating hiatus was a 90-day stoppage two decades ago when legendary actor Dr. Rajkumar was kidnapped by forest brigand Veerappan. Even as recently as a year back, veteran daily-wage labourers were recalling the financial struggles and heightened uncertainty they faced during that shutdown in 2000; analogously, it is likely that the current difficulties industry personnel (like so many others) are undergoing may also have long-lasting effects. Here’s why:

Film industries by nature are combinations of art and business.  Consensus holds that the ‘success’ of a film is based less on factors like creativity, societal relevance, awards, etc. and more on box office figures. Content is thus commercialised under the guise that whatever makes money is permissible regardless of the ‘appropriateness’ of its portrayals. A project gains recognition and popularity primarily by its lead actors/ technicians/ banner, who are gauged by how much TV and other sources are willing to pay for their film rights and significantly their ability to fill movie halls. 

Now that theatre doors are shut to audiences, our industry’s producers, distributers, exhibitors, and all other departments find their livelihoods in flux. With concerns that ‘physical distancing’ may be a reality until 2022, it may be difficult to expect pre-corona-esque occupancy at halls even after the lockdown is removed.

As a result, top film distributors from across the nation, for the sake of post-corona business, are said to have suggested weeks of free screenings of re-released films as well as maintaining empty seats between movie-goers. Early predictions as to when theatres will re-open suggest anywhere from June to September!

However, ‘the show must go on’.  For the sake of commercial survival and artistic progress, it’s time for our industry and its 25,000+ members to come up with audio-visual alternatives of varying temporal degrees. Online movie portals like Amazon, Netflix, Hotstar, etc. are seeing surges in viewership over this lockdown period, which proves that contagion or not, entertainment is a must. Also, we see that movie watchers are giving fresh talent and effective writing a chance since families are together, travel times to and ticket lines in movie halls have been nullified, and access to showbiz is only clicks away.


It is time we in KFI and filmmakers across the country use this coronavirus ‘break’ as a period of introspection and rejuvenation. To most audiences, a film’s content rather than saleability is its major draw; and considering Karnataka has a considerably lower percentage of film watchers than other adjacent South Indian states, KFI must redefine itself via more ‘creativity-based’ values. Remember: once we start emphasising and prioritising the ‘art’ part of our professional world, the other segment -- ‘business’ -- will also grow in never-seen-before ways. Greek philosopher Socrates asserted, ‘An unexamined life is not worth living’; let’s ‘examine’ ourselves and engender an even better Kannada film industry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp