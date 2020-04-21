STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The current global situation is unprecedented and reminds us of themes straight from a Hollywood film.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The current global situation is unprecedented and reminds us of themes straight from a Hollywood film. The foremost responsibility that all of us bear is staying indoors to ensure we don’t catch the infection and spread it to others. If in doubt, please consult helplines provided by the government. Following simple hygiene rules, including regular hand wash for 20 seconds and social distancing, will help. Keeping fit and eating home-cooked food can also boost the immune system.

n Dr Jyotsna Srikanth,  
Violinist and composer

Artistes need support to live during this tough time. I would urge the government, NGOs, cultural and charitable organisations to do their bit in this regard. As many of my local and international concerts, including a UK and Finland tour, have been cancelled, it’s time for me to pick up things that never got to the top of the to-do list!. This is a time for all of us to press the much-needed ‘reset’ button in many aspects of our lives.

As a musician, I am practising, teaching online and listening to more music while avoiding outings and other social distractions; composing for social-themed projects is taking centre stage.

I am also performing a few online concerts. A few other ways to stay engaged and positive are de-cluttering and bonding with family. Dust off all those recipe books that you have hoarded over the years, and cook up some great meals. I am trying a few jackfruit-based recipes.Stay positive, stay indoors and educate others to keep safe. The world will certainly see the back of the virus.

