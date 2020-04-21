Violence may be premeditated, suspect police

M G Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Police officers investigating the Padarayanapura violence strongly suspect that the attack on healthcare workers and police officials on Sunday night was planned. Sources said that more than 125 people came out at once which is an indicator that there was a conspiracy to carry out the attack. “Though the premise of the attack was that the secondary contacts of a COVID-19 victim should not be moved to a hotel as planned and be home-quarantined, many people who had no idea about it took part in the attack. It is highly possible that there was more to it than just mob mentality,” an officer, on the condition of anonymity, said.

Also, it is said that the area has many people who are active members of organisations that have created trouble in the past. “Though we have not been able to link their involvement to the incident at this juncture, it is a possibility that cannot be ruled out,” another officer said.The police suspect that anti-social elements were waiting for an opportunity to create unrest in the area and used Sunday night’s situation to trigger it. As part of the investigation, the police are analysing phone calls of several suspects.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai too said that the incident appeared to be planned. “Some people who have a nexus with the Karnataka Forum for Dignity might have done this. They were determined to violate the lockdown norms,” he added.The police, who have arrested over 60 people, are interrogating them to know their links and possible conspiracy to breach peace.

Police lapses also a reason?

Meanwhile, the police are being blamed for failing to assess the situation thoroughly. “Considering the notoriety of the area and the past incidents of violence there, the police should have been more careful. Deployment of more armed police should have been made,” a retired police officer said.