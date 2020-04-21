What the doctor orders

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ongoing lockdown has turned the lives of many upside down. But how have doctors been spending this period? A newly-launched Instagram account (@lockdownlikedocs) gives you a glimpse into the lives of some members of the medical fraternity, who just like everyone else out there, are also spending their time indoors right now. A brainchild of doctors Aditya Daftary and Abhay Nene, the page was started on March 31 and already has 48 posts sharing how doctors are dealing with the lockdown.

“I have patients who look up to me and want to emulate my lifestyle. So I thought I could use this as a way to talk about that. And when some tips come from the mouth of a doctor, people tend to take it more seriously,” says Nene, who is a spine surgeon.The content, usually bite-sized videos, target four areas: mental health, physical health, productivity and safety.

“Doctors can have a unique connect to society. If people see doctors too facing the same situation like them, they might be willing to take a leaf out of their book,” says Daftary, a radiologist. Currently, the page has posts with the doctor’s takes on music, fitness,

dealing with change, screen time, yoga, connecting with family members and more such topics. The benefit here, says Nene, is two-fold. Besides helping people with some tips, this also helps him stay relevant. “It’s almost a selfish cause.

But I’m used to seeing 35 patients a day. Suddenly, this entire routine has changed and this is my way of connecting and reaching out to people again,” he says, adding that though both he and Daftary are “social media shy”, they felt the benefits of the initiative outweighed their hesitancy with it.

Agrees Nene, who says the initiative doesn’t just help the general public, but other doctors too. “Others like us too must see dealing with not being able to continue their practice the same way as before. And here’s a way for them to see how their peers are coping with the same situation,” he explains, adding, “We may not be able to act on a professional level to help the situation but this is a way to help out in personal capacity.”

While both the doctors are Mumbai-based, they are opening up the platform to include doctors from across the country to also share their content. “People can then know that doctors too, like everyone else, are holding back right now. We are with everyone and also looking for ways and means to cope,” says Daftary.