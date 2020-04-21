STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

What the doctor orders

A new  Instagram  account shows  how doctors themselves are dealing with the lockdown and gives people tips on mental and physical health, productivity  and safety 

Published: 21st April 2020 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Abhay Nene, spine surgeon

By Simran Ahuja 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ongoing lockdown has turned the lives of many upside down. But how have doctors been spending this period? A newly-launched Instagram account (@lockdownlikedocs) gives you a glimpse into the lives of some members of the medical fraternity, who just like everyone else out there, are also spending their time indoors right now. A brainchild of doctors Aditya Daftary and Abhay Nene, the page was started on March 31 and already has 48 posts sharing how doctors are dealing with the lockdown.

“I have patients who look up to me and want to emulate my lifestyle. So I thought I could use this as a way to talk about that. And when some tips come from the mouth of a doctor, people tend to take it more seriously,” says Nene, who is a spine surgeon.The content, usually bite-sized videos, target four areas: mental health, physical health, productivity and safety.

“Doctors can have a unique connect to society. If people see doctors too facing the same situation like them, they might be willing to take a leaf out of their book,” says Daftary, a radiologist. Currently, the page has posts with the doctor’s takes on music, fitness, 
dealing with change, screen time, yoga, connecting with family members and more such topics.  The benefit here, says Nene, is two-fold. Besides helping people with some tips, this also helps him stay relevant. “It’s almost a selfish cause. 

But I’m used to seeing 35 patients a day. Suddenly, this entire routine has changed and this is my way of connecting and reaching out to people again,” he says, adding that though both he and Daftary are “social media shy”, they felt the benefits of the initiative outweighed their hesitancy with it. 

Agrees Nene, who says the initiative doesn’t just help the general public, but other doctors too. “Others like us too must see dealing with not being able to continue their practice the same way as before. And here’s a way for them to see how their peers are coping with the same situation,” he explains, adding, “We may not be able to act on a professional level to help the situation but this is a way to help out in personal capacity.”

While both the doctors are Mumbai-based, they are opening up the platform to include doctors from across the country to also share their content.  “People can then know that doctors too, like everyone else, are holding back right now. We are with everyone and also looking for ways and means to cope,” says Daftary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp