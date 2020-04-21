STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Where are the officers checking on COVID-19 lockdown violation?: DGP asks Bengaluru police chief

DGP Praveen Sood has directed Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao to make sure that his officers enforce the lockdown, check all the passes and take necessary action against violators.

Published: 21st April 2020 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

A lone traffic police officer mans a barricade amid the COVID-19 lockdown near Bengaluru's JC Road

A lone traffic police officer mans a barricade amid the COVID-19 lockdown near Bengaluru's JC Road. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Where are the barricades and where are the traffic police officers to check lockdown violation? Karntaka Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Praveen Sood asked Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao.

In an internal communication to the latter on Monday, Sood has written to Rao that the State government has decided to maintain status quo with regard to the movement of vehicles but suddenly there is a large movement of vehicles.

"The barricades, which had effectively enforced the lockdown till yesterday have disappeared. Even where there are barricades there are no policemen or officers to check the passes," Sood has stated in his letter.

"Where are the traffic police officers, who in any way are not engaged with law and order duties?" Sood asked. The DG&IGP has directed the Commissioner to make sure that his officers enforce the lockdown; check all the passes and take necessary action against violators.

He has asked Rao to instruct his officers to seize passes given by outstation officers like deputy commissioners and superintendents of police.

"Emergency passes (returnable) should be given to people with a genuine request at the police station level…barring some movement in morning and evening during office hours, there should be zero tolerance towards the unnecessary movement of vehicles," the state police chief told Rao adding that he would be conducting surprise visits to the city to check the enforcement of the lockdown.

