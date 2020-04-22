STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A pushcraft vendor's life during COVID lockdown

My family has expressed their fear about me stepping out. But how am I going to feed them if I don’t? says 45-year-old Lakshmi, whose business feeds her family of eight.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a pushcart vendor, Lakshmi has spent over five years catering to the needs of the residents of GM Palya with her stocks of fresh greens like spinach and a variety of herbs. While she continues doing the same, the ongoing restrictions have also added to her worries, especially when it comes to procuring stocks. Lakshmi’s days starts at 4 am when she heads out to the neighbouring markets in search of vendors selling large stocks.

“Most markets are shut, so I look around the places where the vendors usually stay put with their vehicles. But this varies on a daily basis, sometimes they have only a few greens while at other times, they aren’t present at all,” says the 45-year-old, adding that buying in large quantity isn’t a solution since the leafy vegetables are highly perishable, and the increased amount also hits her pockets hard.

Lakshmi asserts that she takes utmost care to ensure hygiene and safety of her customers.

“I have sanitised my cart, and added a layer of newspaper on it. I thoroughly wash the vegetables and cover them with another layer of paper. I wear a mask which I clean every day. I have a sanitiser, maintain a distance of 3-feet, and each time I attend to a customer, I wash what they buy before handing it over. It’s a lot of effort but then it’s for our well-being,” she says. 

Hit by high prices as well as dwindling sales, with most customers resorting to delivery options, Lakshmi says she waits till 8 pm before shutting and heading back to her family of eight which includes her kids, aging parents and close relatives.

She adds, “My family has expressed their fear about me stepping out. But how am I going to feed them if I don’t? I understand the risks, but then, I can only take safety measures since this is my only source of living.”

