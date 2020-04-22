BBMP, KSDMA to deliver essentials to people’s doorsteps

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure nobody steps out of their house during the lockdown, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) will start delivering goods to citizens’ doorsteps. The partnership was officially launched by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday.

Citizens can call or send a WhatsApp message to 08061914960 to get essentials delivered to their doorsteps. For this, around 5,000 delivery agents and stores have been roped in. The stores, delivery agents and the location where the goods need to be delivered will be geo tagged to ensure that supplies are delivered within 30 minutes.