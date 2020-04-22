Bengaluru may be flattening the curve, no new cases in last 3 days 

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For three days on the trot, ‘hotspot’ Bengaluru has not contributed any additional COVID-19-positive case despite concerns about people beginning to move freely during the “strict lockdown”. Not a single case was reported in the city over Sunday, Monday and Tuesday even as the state witnessed a steady surge in cases from other parts, taking the total to 418 on Tuesday evening.

The three cases last recorded in Bengaluru were on Saturday, bringing the city’s total positive tally to 89. The figure has remained unchanged since then. The number of active cases in Bengaluru, which was 41 on Saturday, dropped to 37 on Tuesday with four patients being discharged.

Health experts pointed out that Bengaluru has been doing exceptionally well and that the curve is flattening out — a heartening trend. Even in terms of the district-wise average compound daily growth rate in the last five days, BBMP limits has witnessed a growth rate of only 0.6%, while other districts like Vijayapura have recorded 11.8%, Kalaburagi 6.4%, Gadag, 5.9%, Bagalkot 5.6% growth, data from the Health Department shows.

Hopes over B’luru getting into green zone rise

DR C N Manjunath, Director of Jaydeva Institute of Cardiovascular Science and Research, who is also a member of the Karnataka COVID-19 Task Force, said, “The Bengaluru curve is flattening out. We have seen zero cases in the past three days. The situation looks good here, while the cases seem to be increasing in Mysuru, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Belagavi and Kalaburagi. In Bengaluru, we have many laboratory testing facilities where a number of tests are being done.

We may soon see Bengaluru being brought into the ‘green zone’.” Health and Family Welfare Department Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar said, “It is due to the splendid efforts of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the State Government and the health officials that we are seeing no new cases in Bengaluru. It is a really a good sign. In Bengaluru, a majority of the patients had international travel history and were put on treatment immediately.

This has resulted in lower cases. We also formed many teams in the department to check on people breaking quarantine rules, so the virus did not spread. But we will have to wait for the next 28 days to know if Bengaluru gets into the ‘green zone’. As of now, we are in a good position.” Department Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said, “The number of tests done per COVID-19-positive case is very high in Karnataka. It indicates that we are conducting a good number of tests. It’s also an indication of the efforts of the BBMP and other government departments in controlling the spread of the infection.”