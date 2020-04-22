Cops seize vehicles, make a quick buck

PREEJAP RASAD By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With vehicles being seized in the city for violating the lockdown, city cops may have found a way to make a quick buck in the process. In one case, Ashwin Thomas, a resident of Indiranagar, was in search of some medicines near Bharatinagar before he was stopped at a police checkpoint.

“I was searching for some medicines. Before I could even show the prescription, they laughed when I said the medication was for severe anxiety. They took my key, seized my vehicle and asked me to walk back home,” Ashwin told TNIE. He took to Twitter to highlight the incident. “I waited at the station until they called me in. They asked me to pay Rs 500 and take the vehicle. No receipt or challan was given,” he added.

Several others also had similar experiences. “I was forced to pay the cops to get it released,” said another citizen who wished to remain anonymous. Last week, it was announced that vehicles seized during the lockdown will only be released after May 3. The police have seized over 30,000 vehicles from people who were going around the city without passes during the lockdown.

Since police have registered cases under Section 188 (disobedience to order by public servant) of the IPC, those booked will have to pay a court penalty to get the vehicles released. “There is no fine on the spot for vehicles being seized. Fines are paid only as per court order and vehicles will be released. I will look into this issue,” City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said after TNIE brought the issue to his notice.