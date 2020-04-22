STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Cops seize vehicles, make a quick buck

With vehicles being seized in the city for violating the lockdown, city cops may have found a way to make a quick buck in the process.

Published: 22nd April 2020 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Police fine, traffic violation

For representational purposes

By PREEJAP RASAD
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With vehicles being seized in the city for violating the lockdown, city cops may have found a way to make a quick buck in the process. In one case, Ashwin Thomas, a resident of Indiranagar, was in search of some medicines near Bharatinagar before he was stopped at a police checkpoint.

“I was searching for some medicines. Before I could even show the prescription, they laughed when I said the medication was for severe anxiety. They took my key, seized my vehicle and asked me to walk back home,” Ashwin told TNIE. He took to Twitter to highlight the incident. “I waited at the station until they called me in. They asked me to pay Rs 500 and take the vehicle. No receipt or challan was given,” he added.

Several others also had similar experiences. “I was forced to pay the cops to get it released,” said another citizen who wished to remain anonymous. Last week, it was announced that vehicles seized during the lockdown will only be released after May 3. The police have seized over 30,000 vehicles from people who were going around the city without passes during the lockdown.

Since police have registered cases under Section 188 (disobedience to order by public servant) of the IPC, those booked will have to pay a court penalty to get the vehicles released. “There is no fine on the spot for vehicles being seized. Fines are paid only as per court order and vehicles will be released. I will look into this issue,” City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said after TNIE brought the issue to his notice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp