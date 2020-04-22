STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Gold gets corona push, may touch Rs 5K soon

The  price of the yellow metal is likely to touch a record high of Rs 5,000 per gram in the coming days, bumped up by the coronavirus outbreak which has hit the economy.

Published: 22nd April 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By ASHWINIMSRIPAD
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The price of the yellow metal is likely to touch a record high of Rs 5,000 per gram in the coming days, bumped up by the coronavirus outbreak which has hit the economy. In fact, gold prices are expected to go even higher, experts say. Karnataka has around 25,500 jewellers, with close to 8,500 based in Bengaluru. Over 5 lakh people work in the sector, including goldsmiths and other workers, and are facing hardship as their employers have closed businesses due to the lockdown.

On Tuesday, gold prices were at Rs 4,800 per gram. According to TA Sharavana, president of Karnataka Jewellers’ Association, the fall in the stock market and bank interest rates have caused gold prices to rise. “This trend will continue for some time. In the next few weeks, it will cross Rs 5,000 per gram,’’ he told TNIE. The impact of the lockdown could also hit gold purchases on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, which falls on April 26 this year. Many people, especially from Old Mysuru region, buy gold on that day, believing that whatever they do on that day will increase manifold (Akshaya).

“Although shops are closed, many people still want to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya. They are booking gold coins online and requesting us to make the bill for April 26. We will deliver the gold coins after the lockdown is lifted,’’ Sharavana said. Recently, he distributed groceries to some workers in the jewellery business. KP Nanjundi of Lakshmi Gold Palace said that business is likely to be down by 80 per cent during Akshaya Tritiya this year.

“At this juncture, people don’t feel that gold is a priority. They will not step out to buy gold for at least the next six months. Prices will increase drastically and cross Rs 5,000 per gram. If there was no lockdown, this was the season to buy gold -- Akshaya Tritiya and the wedding season. But now gold is the last option and priority,’’ he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp