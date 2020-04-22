STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka’s fruits, veggies to hit foreign shores

Mangoes not on list; cargo charges will weigh heavy on exporter

A vendor sells tomatoes in N R Colony | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Horticulturists who were ready to dump their fruits and vegetables, after their supply chain was broken due to the countrywide lockdown, may now have a sliver of hope. Starting next week, fruits and vegetables will be procured by the government and exported, Horticulture Minister Narayana Gowda said. More than  220 tonnes of fruits and vegetables will be exported every week, and the issue has already been discussed with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Gowda said.

A meeting was held on Tuesday with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority and other organisations to facilitate the export of fruits and vegetables, Gowda said. With cargo freight charges increased, he said that he has conveyed to the chief minister that rates should be reduced, and they are planning to discuss the issue with the Ministry of Civil Aviation. 

Fruits and vegetables are exported to 10 countries from Karnataka. April and May being the peak season for mangoes, there is a huge demand for the fruit grown here. The Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited exports more than 10,000 to 15,000 tonnes of mangoes to the US, Singapore, London, Brazil, UK and other countries every year. 

This year, the king of fruits will not be exported for various reasons. “The coronavirus outbreak is a worldwide problem. Unlike previous years, there is no demand from other countries and we too don’t have a good yield this year. Cargo charges are higher and it will not work out for us. We are waiting for clear instructions,” a mango farmer from Kolar, whose mangoes were sent to UK last year, said.

