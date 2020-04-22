Mango farmers send produce to Mumbai

Ramachandra V Gunari By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Despite stringent Covid-19 lockdown guidelines, mango farmers in Sorab and Anavatti hobli have managed to sell their produce in Mumbai, giving scope for many others to follow suit.

The farmers are happy with the price they have got and hope to sell off the rest of their produce in the coming days. Mango was cultivated on 2,500 hectares in the district, mainly in Sorab, Shikaripura and Shivamogga taluks.

The growers cultivated Alphonso, Raspuri, Mallika and Neelam varieties, and at present, Alphonso and Raspuri have hit the market.Yogesh, deputy director of horticulture, told The New Indian Express that mangoes are slowly entering the market and the expected total yield this year is 5,000 to 6,000 tonnes.

Mango growers of Shikaripura and Sorab taluks depend on markets in North Karnataka and Mumbai, mainly to food processing units. Now, the growers are requesting the government to give permission to take the produce outside the district and state.