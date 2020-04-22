Police launch hunt for Padarayanapura accused

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Police are on the lookout for around 30 people who carried out the violence in Padarayanapura on Sunday, and are absconding. Until Tuesday, police had arrested 119 people, and all except five were shifted to Ramanagara jail. Police have taken five accused into custody for questioning.

Police said they were looking for a man named Irfan, a member of a particular organisation, who has emerged as the prime accused. “Most of the arrested people mentioned his name during interrogation. He has switched off his mobile phone and is absconding. Efforts are on to trace him,” a source said.

The source said that Irfan was living in one of the houses in Padarayanapura and was allegedly instigating people to protest against the government’s decision to seal off the area. “He took advantage of the situation when BBMP health staff and police personnel arrived on Sunday evening to quarantine some people. We are trying to trace him and others,” he added.The situation in Padarayanapura was normal on Tuesday. Police conducted a flag march on all the streets in the area. Meanwhile, BBMP officials are supplying essential commodities to residents at their doorstep.