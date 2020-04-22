Regret Padarayanapura incident: Zameer 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After receiving severe backlash over the violence in Padarayanapura, which comes under his assembly constituency, B Z Zameer Ahmed expressed regret on Tuesday. A day after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa lashed out at the senior Congress MLA, Zameer said that his words were misunderstood and he was aghast that his constituents indulged in violence.

“I am still unable to believe that such an incident took place in Padarayanapura. It is extremely inhumane that people came forward to assault those working for their well being. I have never asked anyone to visit Chamarajpet only with my permission and will never say it. I am hurt that my words have been misunderstood,” Zameer tweeted. In a series of tweets, the MLA from Chamarajpet claimed that he had been working hard to curb the spread of COVID.

He had landed in a controversy after he suggested that the violence could have been avoided if health officials had created awareness about the need for quarantine beforehand. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had lambasted the MLA for trying to dictate terms to health officials over fulfilling their duties. “I had never imagined my people would do something like this. It is, however, also not right to blame the entire community for misbehaviour by a few miscreants.

The country is fighting COVID without any bias. This is the time to unite and not break the country on religious lines,” he said while adding that his political opponents and the media had villainised him for the violence, even when he no role in it. After drawing flak for his attempt to shift the blame on health officials, Zameer said irrespective of religion, the guilty should be punished for their actions.