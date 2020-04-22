STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Regret Padarayanapura incident: Zameer 

After receiving severe backlash over the violence in Padarayanapura, which comes under his assembly constituency, B Z Zameer Ahmed expressed regret on Tuesday.

Published: 22nd April 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Garuda Force personnel on duty at Padarayanapura | pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After receiving severe backlash over the violence in Padarayanapura, which comes under his assembly constituency, B Z Zameer Ahmed expressed regret on Tuesday. A day after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa lashed out at the senior Congress MLA, Zameer said that his words were misunderstood and he was aghast that his constituents indulged in violence. 

“I am still unable to believe that such an incident took place in Padarayanapura. It is extremely inhumane that people came forward to assault those working for their well being. I have never asked anyone to visit Chamarajpet only with my permission and will never say it. I am hurt that my words have been misunderstood,” Zameer tweeted. In a series of tweets, the MLA from Chamarajpet claimed that he had been working hard to curb the spread of COVID. 

He had landed in a controversy after he suggested that the violence could have been avoided if health officials had created awareness about the need for quarantine beforehand. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had lambasted the MLA for trying to dictate terms to health officials over fulfilling their duties. “I had never imagined my people would do something like this. It is, however, also not right to blame the entire community for misbehaviour by a few miscreants.

The country is fighting COVID without any bias. This is the time to unite and not break the country on religious lines,” he said while adding that his political opponents and the media had villainised him for the violence, even when he no role in it. After drawing flak for his attempt to shift the blame on health officials, Zameer said irrespective of religion, the guilty should be punished for their actions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp