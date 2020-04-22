By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While COVID-19 is a serious issue being faced by people across the world right now, keeping yourself safe is not a big task. Small steps like wearing a mask, washing your hands and avoiding touching your face can really help you stay safe. And the best recommendation would be not stepping out unnecessarily because it may not just affect you but also your family. We all have a habit of self-medicating, please avoid doing that and be aware of the symptoms. If you feel sick, call your doctor immediately.

Due to the change in weather, we are prone to many diseases, so it’s important to boost your immunity. I like drinking lime juice which is rich in Vitamin C and it’s refreshing too. Also, you should start having multi-vitamins to substitute all nourishments that you are unable to procure in these times. It is very important to include a workout in your routine, even if it’s just twice a week. It helps keep you active, especially during a time when we hardly have any physical activities.

The lockdown has been a huge challenge for our mental health as well. For me, meditation and yoga works, but you can also find a new hobby that you are passionate about or indulge in something creative, like painting, craft etc.

With everything at a standstill, we need to have an optimistic approach towards life. Like many others, it has been a tough time for me too but keeping myself busy with various activities like baking and learning new skills has helped a lot. I also try and spend more time with my family and friends, virtually, of course, because once work resumes, I am going to miss them the most.