STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Darkness in Spotlight

As the world increasingly depends on isolation to keep COVID-19 at bay, many are facing the new experience of lockdown.

Published: 23rd April 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the world increasingly depends on isolation to keep COVID-19 at bay, many are facing the new experience of lockdown. But is isolation all that new? A short film, Polar Night, starring Hyderabad-based classical dancer and drag performer Patruni Chidananda Sastry explores the theme of ‘quarantine’. A Polar Night is a phenomenon in which night lasts over 24 hours. The emotional journey of the protagonist in the film, directed by Rakesh Asileti, is an analogy of the current situation.

“The film, which also stars Sonakshi Verma, is an artistic display of the current time and the quest to see the light behind,” says Chidananda. “It revolves around a guy who is placed in city that witnesses the rare geographical phenomenon and how his relationships get affected. It aims to show the normality of isolation and its impact on human beings. It shows how people in multiple geographies are bound to live a lifestyle of isolation daily.”

Rakesh, the director of the film, says, “The five-minute film was shot with a smartphone, and made with just two persons at one time, one being in front of the camera, and the other behind it. The entire movie was shot in a single room.” The team is now looking for the right online platform to publish the movie. The other lead, Sonakshi, has acted in plays in the city. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp