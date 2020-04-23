STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Feeding furry friends

During the current times of the pandemic, we have come across many heroes catering food and working hard to feed the ones in need, humans and animals alike.

Nithin Koshy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: During the current times of the pandemic, we have come across many heroes catering food and working hard to feed the ones in need, humans and animals alike. Nithin Koshy is one among them. Every night, the dinner prepared in his kitchen is not just for him and his wife, with a separate meal getting cooked for the strays at Richards Park.

“I have been doing it for more than a month now. Since the lockdown began, people have stopped keeping leftovers outside their homes, which used to be the food for many strays. Even residence welfare association groups used to pool in money to feed the dogs, but that has also stopped now, because of which my wife and I decided to feed them,” says Koshy, who feeds 15-20 dogs every day. He usually prefers to do it late at night because he feels that’s the time when the animals feel secure to come out. Also, since many people stay indoors at that hour, little nuisance is created for the residents either.

Koshy’s staple menu for his stray friends is a mix of boiled rice and dog feed, but sometimes they add treats like biscuits too. He has been buying around 5 kg rice every four days to feed the dogs. “I have a 5-litre pressure cooker which I use to measure the quantity of rice to be cooked. It’s sufficient for all most of the time.”

Koshy, who has always been fond of animals, says it has turned into a passion thanks to his wife Divya Maben, who is an animal activist. Before lockdown, Koshy and his wife started this initiative to feed strays in various areas and were later joined by other residents. But due to the lockdown,, the couple alone has taken responsibility for the same over the last month.

