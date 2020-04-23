STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC seeks details of relief for junior advocates 

The PIL was filed by H C Shivaramu, former Advocates’ Association of Bangalore president.

Published: 23rd April 2020 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court sought a response from the Bar Council of India and the Karnataka State Bar Council on what relief can be extended to junior advocates suffering from lack of income as courts are closed. Hearing a PIL, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice BV Nagarathna issued notices to the state government, the Centre and the two bar councils among others.  The PIL was filed by H C Shivaramu, former Advocates’ Association of Bangalore president.

The petitioner sought that the court issue directions to the Bar Council of India Advocates Welfare Funds Committee to provide ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to each advocate on the state bar council, except those who enrolled after the age of 40 or retired from service. The next hearing will be held on April 28. 
 

Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
