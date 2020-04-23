HC seeks details of relief for junior advocates 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court sought a response from the Bar Council of India and the Karnataka State Bar Council on what relief can be extended to junior advocates suffering from lack of income as courts are closed. Hearing a PIL, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice BV Nagarathna issued notices to the state government, the Centre and the two bar councils among others. The PIL was filed by H C Shivaramu, former Advocates’ Association of Bangalore president.

The petitioner sought that the court issue directions to the Bar Council of India Advocates Welfare Funds Committee to provide ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to each advocate on the state bar council, except those who enrolled after the age of 40 or retired from service. The next hearing will be held on April 28.

