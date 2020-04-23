House call for doctors

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The worry being felt by city doctors, of a place to stay after treating COVID-19 positive patients, was put at ease when Bowring Institute chipped in to house the medical practitioners from Victoria Hospital. On Friday, a batch of 21 doctors arrived, while the next is scheduled to come in soon. While other clubs in the city are hesitant to take this initiative, HS Srikanth, honorary secretary of the club, says the move was welcomed by many, who felt it is payback time to the doctors who have worked on the frontlines.

HS Srikanth

“Sixty rooms in the guest quarters have been alloted from our end to the doctors, and we have five members of the housekeeping staff, for whom precautionary measures have been provided,” says Srikanth, adding that three cooks, a cook-in-charge, and two waiters have been allotted to prepare meals for the doctors, which includes a south Indian breakfast, a thali lunch, afternoon coffee and tea, and a north Indian dinner. Since the doctors are not allowed to walk around the premises, the meals are served in their rooms. “However, the rooms are cleaned thrice a day, and separate cutlery which is washed in hot water is being used,” Srikanth adds.

Salon services have also been opened on appointment basis. “Our idea is to reciprocate the kindness we have received. At a time when the country is under lockdown, the doctors are risking their lives for us,” adds Govinda Thakural, former committee member. Dr Smitha Segu, associate professor and head of plastic surgery department at Victoria Hospital, said that while 21 doctors are in quarantine at the club, the next batch is likely to arrive on Friday.